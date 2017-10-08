Breanna McCarter became just the fifth player in Utah Valley University women's soccer history to record a hat trick as she led the Wolverines to a 9-0 shutout win over WAC foe Chicago State on Sunday afternoon at Kroc Stadium in Chicago.

With the win, Utah Valley improves to 5-10-0 overall and evens its record to 1-1-0 in WAC play. Chicago State falls to 1-14-0 overall and 0-2-0 in league play.

"We had a great reaction to an unfavorable result on Thursday night," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "I'm proud of our team for handling the travel, refocusing and coming out hungry for a win. We had a number of players step up and we executed in front of the goal better than we have in previous matches. We were proud to earn another shutout with a great defensive effort. We're excited to get back home for three matches in front of our fans."

Tori Smith earned the game-winning goal as she got the Wolverines on the scoreboard just five minutes into the match as she found the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

McCarter scored the first of her three goals in the 14th minute. The junior forward also found the back of the net in the 53rd minute and 62nd minute to record her first-ever hat trick. Jaime Lyons was the last UVU player to score three goals in a single game, recording her hat trick on October 23, 2009, in a win over North Dakota.

Sydney Fitzpatrick and Amber Tripp each recorded a brace with two goals apiece. Fitzpatrick scored back-to-back goals in the 19th and 21st minutes, while Tripp found the back of the net in the 34th and 44th minutes. Libby Weber recorded UVU's other goal in the 38th minute. DeWaal, Smith and Brinley Nelson led the Wolverines with two assists each. McCarter, Leesa Stowe, Tripp and Rylee Gritton each had one assist on the day.

UVU outshot Chicago State, 26-6, including a 21-3 advantage on goal. The Wolverines tallied eight corner kicks to CSU's two. Smith led UVU with a match-high four shots, including three on goal. McCarter, Laken Flinders, Gritton and Caitlyn Stainbrook each had three shots.

The Wolverines' nine goals are the third-most ever scored in a single game in UVU history. UVU scored a team-record 11 goals in a win over Delaware State in 2005 and tallied 10 in a win over Northwest Nazarene in 2003. The Wolverines also tallied 10 assists on the day, which is the highest mark in UVU team history, breaking the previous record of eight, which was set by the 2005 team against Delaware State on October 29, 2005.

Utah Valley now returns to Orem for a three-game homestand at Clyde Field. The Wolverines play host to New Mexico State on Oct. 12, UTRGV on Oct. 14 and Grand Canyon on Oct. 20. Kickoff for Thursday's match against New Mexico State is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.