Children held candles to honor the Las Vegas mass shooting victims during the White Sunday celebration at the First Samoan Christian Church, 8574 W. 2700 South in Magna, on Sunday.

This is a special day for the children of Samoa where the parents and the communities show their appreciation towards their children. The people of Samoa and around the world celebrate the holiday on the second Sunday in October. The children performed in front of their parents and relatives by reciting Bible verses and performing artistic dances and dramas.

