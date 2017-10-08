The Utah football program has won a recruiting battle over BYU for one of the top prospects in the Beehive State.

Herriman offensive lineman Jaren Kump announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Utes after having originally committed to the Cougars in June of 2016.

Since committing to BYU, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Kump has become a rising name on the recruiting trail, with USC having also formally offered him a scholarship.

Kump becomes the sixth player to commit to Utah as part of its 2018 recruiting class. He was not immediately available for comment, but we'll catch up with him later on Sunday.

Here is his Hudl film: