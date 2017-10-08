The Utah Utes dropped from No. 18 to No. 23 in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches Poll released Sunday morning after falling to the Stanford Cardinal 23-20 on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

It marked the Utes' first loss of the season.

For its efforts, Stanford moved back into the poll at No. 25. It was essentially ranked No. 31 last week. The Cardinal began the season ranked No. 14 in the poll but dropped out after starting the campaign 1-2.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Washington moved up a spot to No. 4 and Washington State and USC both jumped two spots to Nos. 9 and 13, respectively.

Alabama and Clemson kept the top two spots in the poll, while Penn State jumped up a spot to No. 3 after Oklahoma lost to Iowa State on Saturday. Georgia rounds out the top five, having moved up a spot.

The Sooners fell to No. 12.

The AP poll will be released at approximately 12 p.m. MT on Sunday.