The Dixie State women’s tennis team closed its four-match Colorado trip with a 5-4 victory over Colorado State-Pueblo in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Trailblazers (3-1) dropped two of the three doubles matches, but senior Lacey Hancock and junior Yolena Carlon earned a critical point with an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Dixie State fought its way back into the match during singles play, taking four of the six singles matches to earn the 5-4 victory. Sophomore Kyra Harames led the way with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles, and she finished the week with a 4-0 record in singles play. Carlon came from behind in the first set, then cruised in the second set for a 7-6 (1-0), 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Freshman Sabrina Longson dropped the first set at No. 3 singles, but she rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 win, while sophomore Maria Kana Goldsmith clinched the match with a 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 win at No. 6 singles to clinch a 4-0 singles record in Colorado.

The Trailblazers will resume the 2017-18 season in February.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.