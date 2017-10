UTAH UTES (4-1, 1-1)

NORTH DAKOTA (2-4): Defeated Northern Colorado, 48-38. Next: Saturday at Montana (4-2).

BYU (1-5): Lost to Boise State, 24-7. Next: Saturday at Mississippi State (3-2).

SAN JOSE STATE (1-6): Lost to Fresno State, 27-10. Next: Saturday at Hawaii (2-4).

ARIZONA (3-2, 1-1): Defeated Colorado, 45-42. Next: Saturday vs. UCLA (3-2, 1-1).

STANFORD (4-2, 3-1): Defeated Utah, 23-20. Next: Saturday vs. Oregon (4-2, 1-2).

USC (5-1, 3-1): Defeated Oregon State, 38-10. Next: Saturday vs. Utah (4-1, 1-1).

ARIZONA STATE (2-3, 1-1): Had a bye. Next: Saturday vs. Washington (6-0, 3-0).

OREGON (4-2, 1-2): Lost to Washington State, 33-10. Next: Saturday at Stanford (4-2, 3-1).

UCLA (3-2, 1-1): Had a bye. Next: Saturday at Arizona (3-2, 1-1).

WASHINGTON STATE (6-0, 3-0): Defeated Oregon, 33-10. Next: Friday at California (3-3, 0-3).

WASHINGTON (6-0, 3-0): Defeated California, 38-7. Next: Saturday at Arizona State (2-3, 1-1).

COLORADO (3-3, 0-3): Lost to Arizona, 45-42. Next: Saturday at Oregon State (1-5, 0-3).