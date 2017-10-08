The BYU Cougars had another lackluster performance as they fell to 24-7 to the Boise State Broncos at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday night.

Here is a look at how it happened.

Scoring recap

The Cougars got on the board first when Ula Tolutau scored on a 3-yard run. Tolutau also had two other big runs with first-down runs on a third and fourth down to keep the chains moving.

Boise State evened the score when Alexander Mattison scored from 12 yards out. Jake Roh was key on the possession with a 12-yard run and a 9-yard reception.

The Broncos took the lead on a 20-yard field goal from Haden Hoggarth. The short drive was set up by Kekoa Nawahine, who intercepted Tanner Mangum and returned it 51 yards to the BYU 22-yard line.

The Broncos extended the lead to 17-7 just before the half when Brett Rypien found Sean Modster behind the defense for a 24-yard touchdown. It was one of Rypien's most efficient drives of the game as he completed passes of 22 and 8 yards.

Boise State's last score of the night came from Mattison who punched it in from 2 yards out early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 24-7. Mattison also provided two other important runs on the drive with gains of 14 and 15 yards.

Three stars

3. Grant Jones

Jones had one of the biggest plays of the BYU defense in his first start as he intercepted a Rypien pass in the first quarter and returned it 20 yards. He also recorded two solo tackles.

2. Fred Warner

Warner was a tackling machine in the loss. He finished with a game-high 10 tackles for his second double-digit tackle game of the season.

1. Matt Bushman

Bushman was the only player on either team with more than three catches in the game. He totaled seven receptions for 65 yards.

Analyzing the stats

Boise State outgained the Cougars 300-238, won the time of possession 32:21-27:39 and totaled 19 first downs to 12 for BYU.

Mangum returned to the lineup after two games on the shelf and completed 18 of 33 passes for 164 yards.

BYU carried the ball 23 times for 66 yards. It is the fourth time in six games that the Cougars haven't hit the 100-yard mark in rushing.

Through six games, the Cougars are averaging 253.5 yards of offense and 11.7 points while allowing 368 yards and 26 points.

Up next

The Cougars travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 on the season with wins over Charleston Southern, Louisiana Tech and LSU to open the season before back-to-back blowout losses to Georgia and Auburn.

Some players to watch for Mississippi State are Nick Fitzgerald and Aeris Williams.

Fitzgerald is a dual-threat quarterback who is a solid passer and a dynamic runner. He has completed 53 percent of his throws for 783 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 54 carries for 343 yards and five more scores.

Williams has been the catalyst of the Bulldogs' rushing attack that is averaging 252.8 yards a game. He leads the team with 74 carries and 409 yards through five games.

The ESPN matchup predictor gives the Bulldogs a 95 percent chance to win the game.