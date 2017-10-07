Utah State men's tennis had a trio go undefeated as freshman Aditya Vashistha, junior Austin Bass and senior Andrew Nakajima swept their singles and doubles matches during the second day of the Utah Intercollegiate. The team was also unblemished in doubles during the day, posting a perfect 4-0 record.

The Aggies faced opponents from Utah in singles. Vashistha beat Ebert Weverink and Joe Woolley, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, and 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, respectively. Freshman Jose Fernando Carvajal split his games, winning 7-6 (4), 6-4 against Woolley but losing 7-5, 6-4 to Weverink. Nakajima defeated Chase Stoner, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0. Bass had a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over Stoner. Junior Samuel Serrano lost to Slave Shainyan, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5). Freshmen Felipe Acosta and Valdemar Holm each lost to Randy Cory, 6-3, 6-4, and 6-3, 7-6 (5), respectively. Sophomore Sergiu Bucur lost 6-2, 7-5 to Shainyan.

In doubles, USU competed against duos from Weber State. Serrano and Carvajal had a walkover win against Kris Van Wyk and Stefan Cooper. Holm and Bucur defeated Hou-En Chen and Cezay Walkusz, 6-3. Nakajima and Bass had a 6-1 victory over Michiel Van Schoor and JD Malan. Vashistha and Acosta closed it out with a 7-5 win over Nick Werner and Bo-Han Li.

Action continues on Sunday for Utah State in both singles and doubles action.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.