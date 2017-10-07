Westminster volleyball was in Denver on Saturday playing against the MSU Denver Roadrunners. The Griffins (5-11, 2-6 RMAC) started the match flat while MSU (10-6, 7-1 RMAC), on a six-game win streak, came out on fire. Losing early sets is always difficult. MSU won the match, 3-0.

It took two sets for the Griffins to find their rhythm against the Roadrunners. The Roadrunners dominated both of the first two sets, winning the first set, 25-12, and winning the second set, 25-11. The Griffins hit -.057 for the first set and -.048 in the second set. In the two sets, the Griffins combined for only 11 kills, 14 errors and six blocks.

The Griffins third-set performance was better, but it wasn't enough to beat the Roadrunners who won the final set, 25-21, and the match, 3-0. The Griffins improved their hitting percentage to .222 and had 13 kills, 12 digs and only five errors in the third set.

Head coach Al Givens reflected on the match and said, "It's a combination of us being really flat and Metro being on fire."

Freshman Audrey Green led the team in kills on the night with 10, tallying nine in the third set. Freshman Taylor Harvey had her best hitting percentage of the season hitting .571. Sophomore Hannah Stearman, with seven digs, and freshman Jaylee Lehenbauer, with six digs, led the team in digs on the night.

RMAC action returns to the Behnken Field House as the Griffins host South Dakota School of Mines (2-16, 08 RMAC) on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6:00 p.m., and Black Hills State (6-11, 3-5 RMAC) on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door prior on game day. Access to both matches will be provided through live stats and a live video, broadcast through the RMAC Network.

