Dixie State men’s soccer team dropped the first game of its four-game Bay Area road swing by a 2-0 count at Notre Dame de Namur on Saturday afternoon at Koret Field.

The Trailblazers (7-2-0, 3-2-0 PacWest) fell behind 1-0 midway through the sixth minute when NDNU (8-1-2, 4-1-1 PacWest) midfielder Tony Andoyan tucked home a ball to the far post off a Naia Graham throw in.

DSU had a great look at the equalizer early in the 16th minute when Moises Medina rocketed a shot toward the Argonaut goal, but the ball caromed off the post and NDNU was able to clear defensively. Medina had another chance late in the 24th minute, but NDNU keeper Javier Santana made the save to keep Dixie State scoreless.

Medina, who accounted for all three DSU shots on goal in the match, managed to get off another attempt at the Argo frame deep in the 79th minute, but again Santana was there for the stop to deny the Dixie State chance. NDNU went on to add an insurance goal with 21 seconds to play to clinch the shutout win.

NDNU outshot DSU, 10-7, including a 4-3 edge on goal. Sophomore keeper Zach Nielson (L, 6-2-0) made two saves in a losing effort.

Dixie State continues the road trip Monday afternoon at Dominican University.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.