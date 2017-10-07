SALT LAKE CITY — Stanford takes a 13-10 lead into halftime over No. 18 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night on the back of a 46-yard field goal by Jet Toner with six seconds left in the half.

Senior quarterback Troy Williams, starting for the injured Tyler Huntley, completed 8 of 15 passes for 103 yards in the first half for Utah.

Stanford drove 71 yards on the game's opening drive and scored on a 21-yard Toner field goal to start the game.

Utah took advantage of a short field for its first score. Zack Moss finished off a 50-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Utah a 7-3 lead with six minutes to play in the first quarter. He accounted for 28 yards on the drive, including 21 on the ground.

In the second quarter, the Cardinal retook the lead after the nation's leading rusher, Bryan Love, broke his first long gain, a 39-yarder. The next play, Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst ran it in from 7 yards out to put Stanford ahead 10-7.

Utah responded, driving 63 yards on 11 plays to tie the game at 10-all on a 30-yard Matt Gay field goal.

Stanford then went 62 yards on 11 plays to set up Toner's 46-yard field goal to give the Cardinal the halftime lead.

Both teams have had success on the ground, with Moss rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown as the Utes have 94 rushing yards. Stanford has 101 rushing yards, led by Love's 66.

The Cardinal have 262 total offensive yards, to 197 for Utah.