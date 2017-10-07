Women's soccer played host to the No. 8 ranked Colorado School of Mines on Friday at Dumke Field. The Orediggers scored three against the Griffins as they increased their unbeaten streak to 10, nine wins and one tie.

The Griffins placed much of the match on the back foot defending the Oredigger attack. The Griffins were outshot, 20-7, with the Orediggers putting 13 on target.

A goal from Chaney Brugman and an assist from Laya Rybicki opened the scoring in the 32nd minute for the Orediggers. Goalkeeper Breanna Empey had six saves during the half. Colorado Mines scored two more goals in the second half. The first goal of the half came in the 59th minute off a header by Hannah Stoner, and the second goal was a rebound shot off of a blocked shot in the 84th minute.

Goalkeeper Hillary Weixler made four saves for the Griffins. The Griffins totaled seven shots and three corners. Ellie Echeverio tallied the only shot on target for the Griffins, and Allie Millerberg was responsible for two shots.

The Griffins host RMAC opponent Colorado Christian University (4-6-1, 1-4-1 RMAC) on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. You can purchase tickets in advance online and on game day one hour prior to the kickoff at Dumke Field entrance. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network and available on live stats.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).