The Westminster women's volleyball traveled to Colorado Springs and battled with Rocky Mountain Conference opponent UCCS. The Griffins (5-10, 2-5 RMAC) split the first two sets with the Mountain Lions (9-7, 6-2 RMAC) before conceding set three and four to lose 3-1.

The first two sets of the match were close. The Mountain Lions won the first set, 25-23. Westminster looked like it would lose the second set, trailing 18-22. Strong service from sophomore Amber Lamborn and senior Katie Hutchings helped lead Westminster to a 7-1 run, beating UCCS, 25-23, in set two. Feeding off the momentum of a comeback in the second set, the Griffins kept the third set close, down 18-20, until a late run by the Mountain Lions won the set, 25-19. The Mountain Lions completed their victory winning the fourth set, 25-13.

"I thought our team played hard against a good team. This is is the first time we have won a set against them on their home court," Westminster head coach Al Givens said.

Freshman Audrey Green led the Griffin attack with a hitting percentage of .275. She also led both teams in kills with 20 and 10 digs getting her first double-double of the season. Sophomore Amber Lamborn had a hitting percentage of .227, and sophomore Ketrah Dekanich had a hitting percentage of .556, enjoying their best performances of the season. Sophomore Hannah Stearman racked up 13 digs as the Libero and freshman Jaylee Lehenbauer helped out defensively with an additional 11 digs.

The Griffins travel to Denver and play MSU Denver on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 5:00 p.m. Live video of the match will be broadcast on the RMAC Network along with a live stats feed.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).