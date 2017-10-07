Divers Elizabeth Holmes, Nathan Gonzales and Matt Denkers earned zone cuts for BYU at the final day of the Intermountain Shootout at Colorado Mesa University.

“Overall, we had a great meet,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “This gives the coaches and athletes something to work from and improve on going into the next meet. The team’s highlights were having top times in some of the diving and swimming events.”

Holmes earned her first BYU zone cut while also placing first in the women’s 1-meter with a score of 255.95. Men’s divers Gonzales and Denkers also earned zone cuts on the men’s 3-meter. Gonzales placed first with a score of 303.55, and Denkers placed second at 298.05.

During the two-day meet, Gonzales and Denkers received zone cuts in the men’s 1-meter and 3-meter, Morgan Cooper earned a zone cut in the men’s 1-meter and Holmes received a zone cut in the women’s 1-meter.

On the final day, Preston Jenkins won two more events. He placed first in the men’s 200-yard IM with a time of 1:53.29 and the men’s 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:51:91. Those two wins give him a total of four first-place wins in the two-day competition. Levi Jensen took first in the men’s 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 26.27 besting his seed time of 27.16.

Between the two meets, the men’s team defeated Colorado Mesa University, 261.50 to 125.50, but it lost to the Air Force Academy, 228.00 to 165.00.

The women’s team defeated the Air Force Academy, 216.00 to 177.00, and Colorado Mesa University, 281.00 to 112.00, but lost to Colorado State University, 232.50 to 159.50.

The Cougars have three weeks off before traveling to the Pacific Invite in Stockton, California. The meet begins on Oct. 27, at 7:00 p.m. PDT, and continues on Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m., at Kjeldsen Pool.