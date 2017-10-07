MINNEAPOLIS — Family-owned Adams Publishing Group is acquiring the media division assets of the Pioneer News Group Co. in a deal that includes 22 daily and weekly newspapers in Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington.

Terms of the sale that's expected to close Nov. 1 were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Adams Publishing says the acquisition also includes a newspaper and commercial printing facility, various shoppers and websites.

The Seattle-based Pioneer News Group is a media business owned by members of the Scripps family. Pioneer Newspapers, formed by James G. Scripps in 1986, owns the Herald Journal in Logan and the Tremonton Leader.

Adams Publishing Group owns and operates 100 community newspapers in 11 states. The Adams family also owns radio stations, outdoor advertising companies, a wine distribution business, label printing companies and a large interest in Camping World Holdings.