Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017

TELEVISION

CYCLING

Paris-Tours, NBCSP, 11 p.m.

GOLF

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.

Safeway Open, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

World Championships, NBCSP, 11 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Bourbon Stakes/Spinster Stakes, NBCSP, 3 p.m.

LA Woman Stakes, ALT, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

Astros at Red Sox, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

Indians at Yankees, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Bank of America 500, NBC, noon

NBA

Preseason: Cavaliers at Wizards, NBATV, 1 p.m.

Preseason: Kings at Lakers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL

Cardinals at Eagles, FOX, 11 a.m.

Ravens at Raiders, CBS, 2 p.m.

Packers at Cowboys, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Chiefs at Texans, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Canadiens at Rangers, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

RUNNING

Chicago Marathon, NBCSP, 6 a.m.

SOCCER

U-17: Chile vs. England, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 a.m.

Lithuania vs. England, Fox Sports 1, 9:45 a.m.

Stanford at Colorado, Pac-12, noon

Germany vs. Azerbaijan, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

Norway vs. Northern Ireland, ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Cal at Utah, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Men: Stanford at Cal, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Men: UCLA at Washington, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn at Kentucky, ESPNU, noon

Utah at Washington St., Pac-12 Mountain, noon

Texas at TCU, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina St., AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

RADIO

MLB

Astros at Red Sox, AM-700, 12:30 p.m.

Indians at Yankees, AM-700, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

TELEVISION

HORSE RACING

Zuma Beach Stakes, ALT, 5 p.m.

MLB

Astros at Red Sox, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m. (if necessary)

Nationals at Cubs, TBS, 2 p.m.

Indians at Yankees, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, TBS, 8 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Rockets at Knicks, NBATV, 5:30 p.m.

Preseason: Trail Blazers at Kings, NBATV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Vikings at Bears, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Avalanche at Bruins, ALT, 11 a.m.

Blackhawks at Maple Leafs, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Preseason: Jazz at Suns, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

TELEVISION

MLB

Playoffs, TBS, 6 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Bulls at Cavaliers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Preseason: Jazz at Lakers, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Blackhawks at Canadiens, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

Coyotes at Golden Knights, NBCSP, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Portugal vs. Switzerland, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Preseason: Jazz at Lakers, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Women: Pac-12 Media Day, Pac-12, noon

Preseason: Celtics at Hornets, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Preseason: Rockets at Grizzlies, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Alabama at Troy, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

GOLF

CIMB Classic, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Penguins at Capitals, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

Bruins at Avalanche, ALT, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee at Georgia, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

EARLY THURSDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

Italian Open, GOLF, 2 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Pac-12 Media Day, Pac-12, noon

Preseason: Mavericks vs. Hawks, NBATV, 5:30 p.m.

Preseason: Kings at Clippers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Texas St. at La.-Lafayette, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Carol City (Fla.) vs. Miami Northwestern (Fla.), ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Eagles at Panthers, CBS/NFL, 6:30 p.m.

Corner Canyon at Alta, KJZZ, 7 p.m.

Mullen (Colo.) at Columbine (Colo.), ALT, 7:30 p.m.

Golden (Colo.) at Dakota Ridge (Colo.), ALT, 10 p.m. (delay)

GOLF

Italian Open, GOLF, 6 a.m.

KEB Hana Bank Championship, GOLF, 10 a.m.

CIMB Classic, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Playoffs, TBS, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Men: Oregon St. at Cal, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Men: Washington at Stanford, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Portland at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at LMU, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

RADIO

SOCCER

Pacific at BYU, AM-960, 7 p.m.

EARLY FRIDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

Italian Open, GOLF, 2 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

TELEVISION

FOOTBALL

CFL: Stampeders at Tiger-Cats, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Olympus at Skyline, KMYU, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Cal, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

Italian Open, GOLF, 6 a.m.

KEB Hana Bank Championship, GOLF, 10 a.m.

SAS Championship, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

CIMB Classic, GOLF, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

Denver at Notre Dame, NBCSP, 5 p.m.

Rangers at Blue Jackets, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

Ducks at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

FallNationals qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Spurs at Rockets, TNT, 6 p.m.

Preseason: Lakers at Clippers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Colorado at USC, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Men: Maryland at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Stanford at UCLA, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Long Beach St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.

RADIO

ECHL

Grizzlies at Eagles, AM-700, 7 p.m.

EARLY SATURDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

Italian Open, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017

TELEVISION

BOXING

Santa Cruz vs. Avalos, FOX, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BYU at Mississippi St., SEC, 10 a.m.

Eastern Michigan at Army, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

TCU at Kansas St., Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ABC, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

UConn at Temple, ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.

Boston College at Louisville, KMYU, 10:30 a.m.

UNLV at Air Force, AT&T SportsNet, noon

Akron at Western Michigan, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, Fox Sports 1, 1:30 p.m.

Navy at Memphis, ESPNU, 1:45 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, AT&T SportsNet, 4:30 p.m. (delay)

ECU at UCF, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.

SUU at Weber St., Eleven Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Utah at USC, ABC, 6 p.m.

Teams TBA, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona St., ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

Teams TBA, Fox Sports 1, 9 p.m.

GOLF

KEB Hana Bank Championship, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.

SAS Championship, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

CIMB Classic, GOLF, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

Denver at Notre Dame, NBCSP, 4 p.m.

Maple Leafs at Canadiens, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

Avalanche at Stars, ALT, 6 p.m.

MLB

Playoffs, FOX, 2 p.m.

Playoffs, TBS, 6 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Fred’s 250, FOX, 11 a.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 a.m.)

Alabama 500 qualifying, NBCSP, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

Liverpool vs. Manchester United, NBCSP, 5:30 a.m.

U-17: France vs. Honduras, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Watford vs. Arsenal, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

TRIATHLON

Ironman World Championship, NBCSP, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BYU at Mississippi St., AM-1160/FM-102.7, 10 a.m.

Wyoming at Utah St., AM-1280/FM-92.3, 2:30 p.m.

SUU at Weber St., AM-1430/AM-590, 6 p.m.

Utah at USC, AM-700, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

BYU at San Francisco, AM-960, 8 p.m.

EARLY SUNDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

Italian Open, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.