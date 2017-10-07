LOGAN — Colorado State pounced early and its defense kept Utah State's offense pinned down much of the day, handing the Aggies a 27-14 loss at Maverik Stadium on Saturday.

The Rams (4-2, 2-0 Mountain West) built a 17-0 lead through the first quarter on the back of a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Stevens to Cameron Butler and a 5-yard TD run from Izzy Matthews, combined with a 33-yard field goal by Wyatt Bryan. Colorado State outgained Utah State, which picked up its first conference loss, 509-212 in total offensive yards and sacked the Aggies seven times.

Utah State (3-3, 1-1 MW) scored its first touchdown of the game on a blocked punt, as DJ Nelson took the block 20 yards for a score to make it 24-7 in the second quarter. That followed Stevens second TD pass of the day, a 20-yarder to Dalton Fackrell.

Colorado State added a second field goal early in the fourth quarter before Utah State tacked on its only offensive score of the day with 1:37 left on a 22-yard LaJuan Hunt catch from Kent Myers to account for the final score.

Stevens completed 22 of 31 passes for 293 yards and the two touchdowns for Colorado State, while USU's Myers completed 17 of 29 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Rams running Dalyn Dawkins rushed for 121 yards and Matthews added 84 as Colorado State rushed for 216 yards to 63 for the Aggies.

Arjay Jean and Emmanuel Jones each had two sacks for the Rams, while Utah State's Suli Tamaivena had a game-high 14 tackles and two quarterback hurries.