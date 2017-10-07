Dixie State’s women’s swimming team posted six school records on its way to a fourth-place showing at the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC) Relays held Friday at the Splash Aquatic Center in La Mirada, California. In all, the Trailblazers competed in nine relay events and posted five top-five finishes en route to collecting 41 total points.

DSU’s team of Phebe James, Miriam Gonzalez, Mycah Ellis and Megan Ruppenthal combined to place second in the 500-yard relay with a school-record time of 4:46.01, while Ellis and Gonzalez teamed with Hannah Hansen and Hannah Bodkin to place third in the 4x100 IM relay in a school-record time of 4:14.18.

The Trailblazers also took third in the 3x100 breaststroke relay with Hansen, Bodkin and Emily Morris combining for a school-record mark of 3:27.71, while Sydney Anderson, Anna Ward and Ruppenthal teamed up to break the school record in the 3x100 backstroke relay with a third-place 3:04.52. In addition, Gonzalez, Morris, James and McKenna Fowler placed fourth in the 200 free relay.

Two other school standards were broken Friday, including the 3x500 free relay record (Shelby Graves, Sienna Smith and Katie Pack; 16:41.90) and the 3x100 fly relay mark (Hansen, Bodkin and Morris; 3:27.71).

DSU turns right back around and competes in the PCSC Pentathlon on Saturday, which will also be held at the Splash Aquatic Center. The pentathlon meet will call for each swimmer to compete in five events overall. The finish times for each of the events are added together, and awards are given based on the lowest combined times.

