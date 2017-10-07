Westminster men's soccer lost to UCCS at Dumke Field in dramatic fashion. A two-goal comeback in the second half by the Griffins (3-8-0, 1-6-0 RMAC) forced the game into overtime. But UCCS (3-6-2, 3-2-2 RMAC) scored a goal minutes into the first overtime period, defeating Westminster, 3-2.

The Mountain Lions were first to score in the game off a corner kick in the ninth minute. Blake Barnes served the corner in and Corey Carabajal was open, 6 yards out at the left post, to put head the ball into the back of the net. That was the only goal of the half. The Griffins shot seven times, forcing the UCCS keeper to make two saves. Junior goalkeeper Max Medley made four saves in the half.

The Griffin defense and goalkeeper were immediately called into action to start the second half, blocking and saving two shots and defending a corner kick within the first minute. In the 55th minute, UCCS scored its second header of the game to put the visitors up 2-0. Freshman Kaden Amano scored his first goal of the season after freshman Amit Hefer found him open on a cutback pass at the top of the penalty box. Striking a bouncing volley, Kaden beat the UCCS goalkeeper at the near post. The momentum was clearly in favor of the Griffins as they pressed for an equalizer. In the 69th minute, Connor Desmond beat the UCCS center back to a bouncing ball inside the penalty box and knocked it into the path of a rushing Hunter Kone who placed the ball into the lower right corner beating the UCCS goalkeeper. The half ended 2-2.

Early in overtime, UCCS stopped the Griffin comeback taking advantage of a Griffin turnover at midfield. From the turnover, UCCS took a chance at a shot from 35 yards. Keeper Medley was unable to secure the low driven shot and was helpless as UCCS's Core Carabajal rushed in to finish the loose ball.

The Griffins kept the game close with 17 shots to the UCCS 23 shots. Amit Hefer was prominent in the Griffin attack with five shots and one assist. Freshman Marshall Johnson contributed four shots and 95 minutes. Amano scored his first goal of the season, and junior Kone got his second goal with an assist from Connor Desmond.

Men's soccer travels to CSU Pueblo (2-7-1, 2-3-1 RMAC) for a game on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network and via live stats.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).