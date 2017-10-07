SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Braun was waived by the Utah Jazz on Saturday, but the former North Dakota State player did get a fun parting memory to take with him on the way out of the NBA.

When Dante Exum was injured and fouled in the first half of Friday's game, the Phoenix Suns were allowed to select a Jazz player to go to the free-throw line because the point guard left the game to deal with his hurt shoulder.

Suns coach Earl Watson selected Braun, who quickly checked in and then proceeded to swish the two free throws.

A moment later, Jazz coach Quin Snyder inserted Donovan Mitchell into the game to run the point and Braun was subbed out. Utah fans gave the NBA hopeful a big round of applause as he ran back to the bench.

That was definitely the most memorable part of Braun's short stay in Utah. The 6-foot-7 wing was a late add to the Jazz camp roster, joining the team on Sept. 26 and scoring just two other points (both free throws) in a total of four minutes of action.

The Jazz roster now stands at 19 as the team hits the road for the final two games of the preseason — Monday at Phoenix and Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

NBA teams have to trim their rosters down to 15 before the start of the season.

Before coming to Utah, Braun played with ratiopharm Ulm of the German Bundesliga. He averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 53 games during the 2016-17 season.

