CLEARFIELD — A substitute teacher has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching students at a Clearfield elementary school last week.

Parents of two children contacted police on Sept. 27 to report alleged abuse by a teacher at Wasatch Elementary School, 210 Center Street, according to a statement from Clearfield police.

The next day, the two children were interviewed and both said the substitute teacher "had touched them inappropriately," police wrote in the statement.

"Subsequent to the conclusion of the initial interviews, a third victim of sexual abuse was identified from Wasatch Elementary as a victim" of the teacher, police said.

Mark Bedel was arrested at his Kaysville home and booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of three counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child.

"Additional investigations are being conducted and we encourage parents to talk to their children and report anything they feel is suspicious," Clearfield police wrote in the statement.

No other details were released. No criminal charges have been filed against him. His name did not appear in a search of the jail roster Saturday.

Bedel began working as a substitute teacher with the Davis School District in March of 2016 but is no longer an employee, said district spokesman Christopher Williams.

"We are shocked by the allegations, are taking this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with investigators," he said in a statement.

Information about what grade Bedel was teaching was not released, nor was information about the ages and sexes of the alleged victims.

The parents of all the students in that class were contacted about the allegations and a phone message was sent to the parents of all students at the school to inform them of the arrest, according to Williams.