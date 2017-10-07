SALT LAKE CITY — Moments after falling hard to the court and writhing in pain on the hardwood floor in Friday night's preseason game, Utah Jazz point guard Dante Exum got up and sprinted to the locker room holding his left shoulder.

That moment might be the last time the tough-luck Australian is seen on the court for a long while.

The Jazz haven't announced what Exum's exact injury is or pronounced a timeline for recovery, but initial reports aren't looking good.

Exum could even miss the entire 2017-18 season with a separated left shoulder, ESPN.com reported Saturday morning. Team doctors and officials are conferring on the best options, NBA writer Adrian Wojanrowski wrote.

"It wasn’t good if you saw his shoulder," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said after Friday's preseason game.

The Jazz were practicing Saturday morning, and it was uncertain whether the team would give an update.

Exum's unfortunate injury happened in the second quarter when Suns forward TJ Warren landed hard on him while trying to block the Jazz player's layup attempt. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Suns forward, who injured his thigh on the play, drove Exum into the court with his momentum. The Utah point guard was in obvious pain after his left side crashed into the Vivint Arena court.

"That was a scary moment, to be honest with you — the way he got jumped over," Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell said. "My thoughts are definitely with him. I told him at halftime that … God's going to be on his side."

Mitchell said Exum was "definitely upset" but positive in the locker room at halftime when his teammates saw him following the injury.

"He wanted to be out there. He’s worked so hard," Mitchell said. "He’s one of those kids who’s always positive, always thinking positive. To see him positive after a moment like that was definitely impressive. It's a statement to his character. My thoughts are with him, and I’m hoping he’ll be all right."

Exum had been playing well this preseason after working very hard all summer to have a big fourth season in the NBA. The 22-year-old showed signs of improvement last year after missing his sophomore season following knee surgery.

Other teammates tweeted their support to Exum after the injury:

Thoughts with my guy @daanteee 🙏🏻 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) October 7, 2017

Praying for my man @daanteee 🙏🙏🙏 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) October 7, 2017

Devastated for @daanteee ... who worked very hard this summer and was ready for a big year, come back stronger brother. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 7, 2017

Derrick Favors also expressed his concern for Exum in the locker room Friday after the Jazz's 112-101 preseason win.

"I felt bad for him. He’s a guy (who's) been working hard all summer. He came back to training camp probably one of the best guys in training camp, improved his game a lot," Favors said. "And it just happened. I felt bad for him. Playing hard and got hurt. I felt bad for him. I hope it's not too bad. I hope he comes back quick."

Exum went to the hospital from the arena Friday night to undergo an MRI test to determine the severity of his shoulder injury.

Warren also left the game. He fell and hit his head on concrete after closing out on a Rodney Hood 3-point bucket. Warren required five stitches in his head and was placed on the NBA’s concussion protocol.

