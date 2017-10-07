Scoreboard and stats

1A NORTH

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 32, ALTAMONT 8: Ryleigh McCombs and Dustin Moffo each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Layton Christian to the lopsided victory over Altamont.

DUCHESNE 27, RICH 7: Weston Poulson rushed for two touchdowns and 94 yards and also hauled in 95 yards and another touchdown as Duchesne beat Rich for the region victory. Watch the video replay

1A SOUTH

MILFORD 29, KANAB 26: After an exciting back-and-forth battle, the Tigers were able to take the lead in the final quarter and hold off the Cowboys long enough to sneak by with the region victory at home. Bryson Barnes passed for three scores, including the winning play, where he connected with Hayden Wright for the winning touchdown on a 94 yard play.

PAROWAN 47, MONTICELLO 6: Parowan scored 40 points in the first half and never looked back, defeating Monticello. Ethan Guymon and Porter Wood each rushed for two touchdowns.

2A NORTH

DELTA 36, GUNNISON 13: Jake Day threw for two touchdown passes and Dallin Draper rushed for two touchdowns in Delta’s win. The Rabbits scored all 36 points in the first half. Watch the video replay

SOUTH SUMMIT 35, MILLARD 0: Kael Atkinson rushed for two touchdowns and passed for three more to lead the Wildcats to victory in the shutout over Millard. Cole Reidhead also caught two TD passes in the win. Watch the video replay

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 35, NORTH SUMMIT 7: Jacob Negus threw for four touchdowns, three to Holland Morley and one to Jackson Shockley, as American Leadership emerged victorious.

2A SOUTH

NORTH SEVIER 33, SAN JUAN 21: The Wolves scored on an early fumble recovery by Riley Ogden to set the tone. Another fumble recovery and two interception returns by Burke Mickelsen were enough to seal the deal for North Sevier in the home win over San Juan.

ENTERPRISE 29, SOUTH SEVIER 14: Enterprise scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to separate themselves from South Sevier. Tyler Hiatt tossed two touchdown passes and Ryan Holt ran for two TDs in the win.

BEAVER 33, GRAND 28: Porter Hollingshead rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one more in Beaver’s narrow victory. Watch the video replay

3A NORTH

MORGAN 39, CARBON 7: The Trojans allowed just one scoring play from the Dinos before shutting them down in a dominating win at home. Quarterback Jacob Stephens passed for two scores while teammate Porter Giles rushed for two more TDs in the victory.

GRANTSVILLE 41, JUDGE MEMORIAL 0: Grantsville defense shut Judge Memorial out and Justin Richardson led the Cowboy offense with a rushing score and a receiving touchdown.

UNION 52, EMERY 14: Union rolled over Emery, picking up steam in the second quarter when the Cougars scored 26 points. Jarom Miller led Union with two rushing touchdowns while Lincoln Labrum added two TD tosses. Watch the video replay

3A SOUTH

JUAN DIEGO 33, JUAB 28: Juan Diego scored a 28-yard field goal and a safety in the last two seconds of the game to get the victory against Juab. Tristen Tonozzi led the Soaring Eagle with two rushing touchdowns while Hunter Easterly and Zach Hoffman added rushing TDs. Full recap | Watch the video replay

SUMMIT ACADEMY 28, RICHFIELD 15: Hayden Reynolds threw for three touchdowns, all to Gavin Davey, as Summit Academy defeated Richfield.

MANTI 29, NORTH SANPETE 28: Manti was able to sneak out a close victory to keep its playoff hopes alive. Down by a point with just over four minutes to go and having just scored a touchdown, Manti decided to go for two and got it to pick up the win. The victory leveled the Templars with North Sanpete and Richfield in Region play. The three teams all now have one game left to decide the last playoff spot. Watch the video replay

REGION 1

NORTHRIDGE 28, DAVIS 3: Jackson Murphy threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more to lead Northridge to the region win over Davis.

SYRACUSE 38, CLEARFIELD 14: Ty Metcalfe scored four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) for Syracuse in its win over Clearfield.

REGION 2

GRANGER 35, CYPRUS 27: Granger’s Tavite-Tee Tonga had an interception on the 1-yard line in the final seconds of the game to stave off the Pirates and seal the victory for the Lancers. Ammon Tavai had two rushing touchdowns for Granger while teammate Mosese Sonasi finished with two rushing scores and 205 yards.

KEARNS 44, HILLCREST 3: Kearns scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back, romping over Hillcrest.

REGION 3

WEST JORDAN 28, COPPER HILLS 14: After falling behind early, the Grizzlies were able to claw their way back in the second quarter to tie things up at halftime, but two fourth quarter touchdowns were too much as West Jordan picked up the Region 3 win. Carl Jarom Odom led the way for the Jaguars as he found the end zone three times.

HERRIMAN 31, TAYLORSVILLE 21: The Mustangs were able to rebound from their difficult start, taking down the Warriors. Herriman rushed for four touchdowns, two of which were converted by McCall Morris. McClane Morris added a rushing score of his own, as did Quincy Sandoval.

EAST 63, RIVERTON 34: East got it done on the ground, rushing for eight touchdowns. Sione Molisi led the Leopards with three scores, followed by Charlie Vincent with two TD’s. Watch the video replay

REGION 4

AMERICAN FORK 42, PLEASANT GROVE 21: Bronson Barron and the Cavemen continued their excellent play, handling the rival Vikings. Barron threw three touchdown passes, one apiece to Tyler Traveller, Farrell Dean, and Luke Condie. Josh Wernli added two rushing touchdown for American Fork who held Pleasant Grove to just one score through three quarters.

LONE PEAK 46, WESTLAKE 27: Brock Jones tossed in five touchdown passes, three going to Brigham Trowbridge and two going to Cody Collins, in the Lone Peak victory over Westlake. Photo gallery

REGION 5

VIEWMONT 22, WOODS CROSS 7: Viewmont’s defense recorded two safeties, two interceptions, and held Woods Cross to just 172 yards of total offense as it claimed at least a share of the Region 5 title with the win. Offensively, Cameron Brown led the way for the Vikings with 29 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Full story and photo gallery

ROY 14, BOX ELDER 6: After falling behind early, the Royals were able to rebound with a couple of Trace Tupe touchdowns to pick up the road win. Roy will head into the playoffs as the third seed from Region 5. Watch the video replay

REGION 6

SKYLINE 48, WEST 16: Skyline outscored West 20-3 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a big victory.

LEHI 40, HIGHLAND 21: Lehi’s Cammon Cooper built on his success with five passing touchdowns in the region win over Highland. Cooper’s favorite target was Dallin Holker, who he found three times. Full recap | Watch the video replay

OLYMPUS 49, MURRAY 7: Chase Bennion, Evrett Vea, Frankie Goodson, Harrison Creer, and Robbie Ballam all rushed for touchdowns in the Titans’ win. Watch the video replay

REGION 7

CORNER CANYON 64, COTTONWOOD 0: Corner Canyon scored 42 points in the first quarter, putting the game out of reach by halftime. Cole Hagen threw for four touchdowns. Watch the video replay

TIMPVIEW 43, BRIGHTON 6: Jake Biggs rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns in Timpview’s win.

ALTA 69, JORDAN 62: The Hawks emerged victorious from a back-and-forth battle that added up to 131 total points. An early 90 yard kick return from London Rockwood got the scoring started while Will Dana had two passing touchdowns and McCoy Didericksen rushed for two more TDs in the home victory. Crew Wakley rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another for the Beetdiggers in the loss. Watch the video replay

REGION 8

SPRINGVILLE 19, SKYRIDGE 10: The Red Devils remained scoreless until the second half, but found their stride in the third quarter where they rallied for 13 points to take the lead and secure the victory. Quarterback Ty Eriksson rushed for a score and then connected with Trae Hillstead and Jaeden Church for two TD passes in the win. Full recap and photo gallery

WASATCH 45, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 6: Brock Cloward passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Wasatch in the overwhelming victory against Maple Mountain. Isaac Young also had two rushing scores for the Wasps. Dawson Stokes’ 99 yard kick return was the only score for the Golden Eagles.

REGION 10

SPANISH FORK 52, MOUNTAIN VIEW 24: The Mighty Dons jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and weathered the late Mountain View rally to secure the victory at home. Carson Chappell had three passing touchdowns, two of which went to Leota Saili. Saili also returned a punt later in the win. Watch the video replay

SALEM HILLS 44, PAYSON 0: The Skyhawks got off to a quick start and never looked back en route to the shutout victory over Payson. Watch the video replay

OREM 39, UINTAH 3: Orem came out strong in the first half, outscoring Uintah 26-0. Raphael Cooper rushed for three touchdowns while Cooper Legas threw for a touchdown and ran for one more to lead the Tigers to the win.

REGION 11

PARK CITY 44, OGDEN 14: Trailing by four points at halftime, the Miners seemed to be in a little trouble. That all changed in the second half, as Park City outscored Ogden 34-0. Quarterback Mark McCurdy got the second half run going for the Miners, throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Pederson. From there, Park City rushed for four touchdowns, one by McCurdy. The signal caller added one additional touchdown, on a pass to Jet Reed.

STANSBURY 64, BEN LOMOND 13: Silas Young and Bridger Roberts each scored three touchdowns as the Stallions finished region play undefeated. Stansbury was able to secure the trenches as they ran for over 300 yards in this contest.

BONNEVILLE 47, TOOELE 17: The Lakers handled the White Buffaloes, thanks in large part to the effort of Aaron Eberhard. The Bonneville kicker matched Tooele’s scoring output by himself, with two field goals, five extra points, and a rushing touchdown. He wasn’t alone, however, as Bronson Fox rushed for two touchdowns. Elijah Mason added a rushing score of his own.

REGION 12

SKY VIEW 42, GREEN CANYON 21: Jackson Siddoway tossed in four touchdown passes for the Bobcats, two of which went to Mason Falslev in the home victory over Green Canyon. Falslev also rushed for a TD of his own in the win. Sky View improves to 8-0 on the season.

RIDGELINE 23, BEAR RIVER 21: The Riverhawks and Bears battled back-and-forth, with both teams scoring three touchdowns. It was a field goal, however, courtesy of Carter Murdock, that proved the difference in the game. Ridgeline quarterback Brady Stuart tossed two touchdown passes, one apiece to David Mora and Sam Weda, in the win. Stuart also scored the game-winning touchdown, late in the fourth quarter.

MOUNTAIN CREST 41, LOGAN 7: Mountain Crest jumped to an early lead on a 58 yard pass from Brady Hall to Cameron Moser. The Mustangs then used a big second quarter to secure the victory as they continued their successful season within Region 12 play.

NONREGION

BINGHAM 41, HUNTER 13: The Miners remained undefeated after picking up a win against Hunter. Six different players found the end zone for Bingham who used a balanced attack against the Wolverines’ fierce defense.

BOUNTIFUL 31, LAYTON 9: Bountiful picked up the home win in this out-of-Region rivalry. The Braves had a big first half to pull away from the Lancers.