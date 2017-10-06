The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 2-1, on Friday night in preseason action at Maverik Center before 4,003 fans.

“I saw a lot of good things out there and a lot of things that we can improve on,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “Our execution level needs to be higher, but I liked the effort.”

Utah got a power-play goal 6:36 into the first period from Kyle Thomas with Taylor Richart and Greger Hanson drawing assists. The Steelheads tied the contest with 2:27 left in the frame.

Idaho got a goal 1:30 into the third period for the game-winner.

Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Carr stopped 32-of-34 shots as both Idaho goals came off funny bounces in front.

Each team drew five power plays, with Utah going 1-5 on the advantage and 5-5 on the penalty kill.

Peter Sivak led Utah with four shots as the Grizzlies spread ice time among 12 forwards and six defensemen.

The Grizzlies and Idaho continue their preseason series Saturday in Boise at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the Grizzlies website and the Utah Grizzlies mobile app.