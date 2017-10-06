The Dixie State women’s tennis team split its two matches on Friday in Grand Junction, Colorado, dropping a 7-2 decision to Metro State-Denver before closing the day with a 9-0 sweep of Colorado Christian.

The Trailblazers (2-1) dropped each of the three doubles matches to Metro State-Denver in the first match of the day and couldn’t overcome the 3-0 deficit. Senior Lacey Hancock and junior Yolena Carlon came closest to a point in doubles play, falling 9-7 at No. 1 doubles.

Sophomore Kyra Harames earned a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles, while sophomore Maria Kana Goldsmith cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 6 singles to account for DSU’s two points vs. the Roadrunners.

Dixie State bounced back in the afternoon and cruised to a sweep of Colorado Christian. DSU set the tone for the sweep in doubles play and rolled to a 3-0 lead. Hancock and Carlon battled to an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles, while Harames and freshman Sabrina Longson earned an 8-1 triumph at No. 2 doubles. Sophomore Maria Kana Goldsmith and junior McKelle Burnett sealed the three-point advantage with an 8-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.

The Trailblazers continued the run into singles play, earning all six singles points to clinch the 9-0 victory. Harames rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3 singles to lead the way, while Kana Goldsmith added a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles. Burnett turned in a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles, Carlon battled to a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 singles and Longson recorded a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. Freshman Hattie Erekson claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles in her first collegiate appearance.

Dixie State wraps up its four-match Colorado trip with a Saturday battle vs. Colorado State-Pueblo at 8 a.m.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.