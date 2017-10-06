SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz remain undefeated in the preseason after defeating the Phoenix Suns 112-101 Friday night at Vivant Arena. Rodney Hood and Alec Burks led the way by scoring 19 points each.

The takeaways: Both Hood and Burks showed their shooting stroke from the 3-point line, combining to make 6 of 7 treys. All told, the Jazz shot 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. Dante Exum left the game with a left shoulder injury late in the first quarter and didn't return. The Jazz led the Suns by as many as 19 points midway through the third quarter before the Suns fought back, outscoring the Jazz 30-19 in the third but Utah kept Phoenix at bay the rest of the way.

Jazz almanac: 3-0 (preseason), won three straight

Next up: at Phoenix Suns (1-1), Monday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.

On deck: at L.A. Lakers (0-3) Monday, Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m.