After two tournament victories to start the 2017-18 season, BYU men’s golf will compete in the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Oct. 9-10, at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The defending West Coast Conference champion Cougars are currently ranked No. 21 in the GCAA Coaches rankings.

BYU will compete alongside 11 universities at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate: host No. 4 Alabama, No. 7 Baylor, No. 11 Auburn, No. 16 Arkansas, Charlotte, Michigan, Mississippi State, Samford, South Alabama, UAB and UNLV.

Teams will play 36 holes on Monday, Oct. 9, followed by 18 holes on Tuesday, Oct. 10, on the par-70, 7,204-yard golf course.

Play begins on Monday at 6:30 a.m. MDT. Links to live stats are provided on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.