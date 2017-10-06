The Utah Valley University women's soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision at Kansas City in the team's Western Athletic Conference opener on Friday night at Durwood Stadium in Kansas City.

Utah Valley falls to 4-10-0 on the season and 0-1-0 in WAC play. UMKC picks up three points in the WAC standings with the win as the team improves to 6-6-1 overall and 1-0-0 in league play.

"Kansas City was very well-organized defensively and had a good game plan that they executed," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "UMKC created some good opportunities and took advantage of them. I thought we created some good chances but didn't finish them. Our mentality has to better in and around the box."

After playing evenly through the first 44 minutes, UMKC's Nina Stine found the back of the net from distance on the right side of the field with less than a minute remaining in the first period to give the Kangaroos a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Kansas City then scored two goals in less than three minutes in the second half as UMKC's Kelsey Mothershead fired a shot from 20 yards out into the right side of the net to give the 'Roos a 2-0 advantage in the 68th minute.

Stine then secured a brace in the 71st minute as she found the back of the net for her second goal of the game to help UMKC secure the 3-0 win.

Utah Valley outshot Kansas City, 10-9, on the night with each team tallying five shots on goal. The Wolverines registered eight corner kicks to UMKC's one.

Sydney Fitzpatrick, Tori Smith and Ashlyn Farnes led UVU with two shots each. Smith and Farnes each had two shots on goal. Sarah Davis played all 90 minutes in the box, tallying two saves with the three allowed goals.

"Our focus now turns to Chicago State," said Lemay. "We'll focus on our recovery and we'll mentally get back in a position to give our best performance on Sunday."

Utah Valley looks to bounce back on Sunday as the team travels to Chicago to take on Chicago State. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. MT.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.