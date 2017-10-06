SALT LAKE CITY — A Grantsville man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl he corresponded with on Snapchat.

Police say Dakota L. Parker, 29, picked up the West Valley girl on Sept. 22 and took her to his Grantsville home, where he raped her.

Parker was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with rape and sodomy of a child, first-degree felonies; sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony; and two counts enticing a minor through the internet or text, also second-degree felonies. He was being held in the Tooele County Detention Center.

On Sept. 28, the girl told investigators "that he gave her something and that she woke up naked the next morning," according to a probable cause statement. She said she had chatted with Parker on Snapchat.

Grantsville police logged into the girl's account with the permission of her mother and found several messages from the man asking where she was.

Detective Lydon Allred responded and got Parker's phone number, texting him saying she was 13, but "Dakota showed no concern with the female being 13 years old and asked to meet up again with her to spend the night," Allred wrote.

Police interviewed Parker, who admitted to having sex with the girl and touching her inappropriately, according to the probable cause statement. Parker also told officers he didn't know the girl was 13.

Court records indicate Parker did not have an attorney as of late Friday. He has no significant criminal history in Utah.