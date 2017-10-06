LOGAN – Are the Colorado State Rams where the Utah State football program was a week ago? The Aggies certainly hope not.

After being humbled at Wake Forest on Sept. 16, USU rebounded the next week with a dominant road victory against a lesser opponent from the Western Division of the Mountain West (San Jose State), then parlayed that momentum into a similarly dominating performance in a 40-24 win over BYU on Sept. 29.

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s game at Maverik Stadium, the Rams (3-2 overall, 1-0 in the MW) are riding high following a 51-21 victory at Hawaii that helped the Rams put a 41-23 loss at top-ranked Alabama the previous week behind them.

“They are loaded on offense,” USU head coach Matt Wells said of Mike Bobo’s squad. “That needs to get our attention really quick, and we need to practice extremely well for a Colorado State team coming off of a big win at Hawai’i. I know how hard it is to go to the rock and win. And to win in the fashion they did is impressive.”

While BYU was one of the worst offensive teams in the country coming into last week’s game at Utah State, the Aggies (3-2, 1-0) will now have to face arguably the best overall offense in the Mountain West. Colorado State comes in leading the league in total offense (505.6 ypg) — the Rams are first in passing yardage, and sixth in rushing — while placing second in scoring at 34.6 ppg.

Utah State is just behind in scoring (34.4 ppg), while coming in sixth in total offense at 408.8 ypg.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve played Colorado State every year, and it’s always a close game,” Wells noted. “It’s always a hard-fought battle. It’s very, very physical, and I expect Saturday to be nothing else.”

Utah State is still feeling the sting of last year’s 31-24 loss at Fort Collins – a contest it led 24-10 at halftime before being shut up in the second half. But then, the Aggies and Rams (who were also known as the Aggies prior to 1957) have a long history of such contests during the long series between the two schools, which Colorado State currently leads 38-33-2.

This year, the Rams are particularly strong at quarterback as senior Nick Stevens, whom the Aggies recruited heavily, has completed 114 of 186 passes for 1,578 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Senior receivers Michael Gallup (39 receptions for 597 yards and two TDs) and Detrich Clark (18 catches for 263 yards and four TDs) have been Stevens’ top two targets, while senior Dalyn Dawkins (68 attempts for 387 yards and three TDs) and junior Izzy Matthews (56 carries for 290 yards and three TDs) have been chewing up yardage coming out of the backfield.

“They are loaded on offense,” Wells proclaimed. “They have multiple guys that can play quarterback very well. They have four tailbacks that are all good. They’re dirty, nasty and strong on the front line, and I mean every one of those as a compliment to the O-linemen. They have three legit wideouts, and couple of good tight ends and fullbacks. They are loaded.”

The Aggies will be trying to win three straight games for the first time since reeling off three in a row against CSU, Fresno State and Boise State in October 2015. Utah State currently leads the nation in defensive touchdowns (four) and forced turnovers (16), while senior cornerback Jalen Davis was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week and CBSSports.com’s National Player of the Week after totaling three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, in the Aggies’ win over the Cougars.

But while Wells knows USU’s victory over its in-state rival was a big one, he also doesn’t want his team to slip in its next contest, like the Aggies did after upsetting the 21st-ranked Broncos in 2015.

“No one is ever going to take that victory away; that Wagon Wheel is staying here for a year. We’re excited about it, and it’s a great win,” Wells said. “But we have to put that thing in the rearview mirror. There’s a reason the rearview mirror and the windshield are not the same size.

“You need to put the things in the past in the rear-view mirror. If you keep focusing on that thing, you’re about to crash and have a major wreck. You need to look ahead at what will end up being one of the most talented teams we’ll play this year in Colorado State.”