Reservations are available for the Meridian Idaho Temple and the Cedar City Utah Temple open houses this October and November.

Sept. 25 was the first day people could make reservations for the Meridian Idaho Temple open house, which runs Oct. 21-Nov. 11. Oct. 2 is when reservations opened for the Cedar City Temple open house, which is Oct. 27-Nov. 18. Both will be closed on Sundays. As of Friday afternoon, several days and times during the week were available for both.

The tours are free and open to the public.

The Meridian Idaho Temple will be the fifth temple in the state and is scheduled to be dedicated Nov. 19. The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple was rededicated earlier this summer. The Meridian Temple was announced in April 2011 and the groundbreaking was in August 2014, according to lds.org.

The Cedar City Utah Temple will be the 17th temple in Utah and is scheduled to be dedicated Dec. 10 and broadcast to those in the temple district. It was announced in April 2013 and the groundbreaking was in August 2015, according to lds.org.

Reservations are available through templeopenhouse.lds.org and require a valid email address to confirm the reservation. Reservations can be made online for groups up to 15 people. For groups larger than 15, please call the Temple Open House Reservation Center at 855-537-2000. A printed or electronic copy of the reservation will be shown when arriving at the open house.