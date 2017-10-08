SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square are headed to California, Washington and Vancouver, Canada, for its 2018 tour. The Classic Coast Tour is June 18 to July 3, 2018.

The tour starts June 19, with a concert in Costa Mesa, California, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. The choir performed in 2004 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, but this will be the choir’s first performance in this new concert hall built since its last visit, according to a news release.

Next is Mountain View, California, for a concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 25 and then to Rohnert Park on June 27, with a concert at Weill Hall + Lawn at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center. Choir officials anticipate adding other California appearances to the Classic Coast Tour with announcements to follow in the near future.

On June 30 is a concert at The Orpheum in Vancouver, British Columbia. The choir previously performed in Vancouver in 1962 and 1986.

The tour wraps up July 2, with a visit to Seattle, with a performance at the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall. The choir first visited Seattle over a century ago as part of its 1909 Alaska-Yukon Pacific Exposition Tour and has returned for four other performances, most recently in 2005.

Ticket purchase information will be available as tickets become available at the various venues. It is anticipated that tickets will be on sale at most venues by Dec. 1. Seating is limited in some of the venues.