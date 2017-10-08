SALT LAKE CITY — The Orchestra at Temple Square’s fall concert will include Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major featuring Russian pianist Arsentiy Kharitonov, and Jean Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2 in D Major, op. 43, according to a news release.

The concert is Oct. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Tabernacle. The concerts will be led by Igor Gruppman, conductor of the Orchestra at Temple Square.

Kharitonov started playing piano at 16 in the Rimsky-Korsakov College of Music of the famed St. Petersburg Conservatory in Russia, and within three years he was giving solo recitals, which featured his own compositions and improvisations in a variety of musical styles in addition to the standard piano repertoire, according to a news release. Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2 in D Major, op. 43 is one of the most popular and most frequently recorded of his symphonies, according to a news release.

Tickets for the concert are free and are required; for ticket information visit lds.org/events or call 801-570-0080. There is a limit of four tickets per person. Admission is open to those 8 and older. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Patrons should be in their seats by 7:15 p.m.

The Orchestra at Temple Square was established in 1999 as a companion ensemble to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.