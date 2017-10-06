PROVO — BYU, in dire need of a victory, hosts Boise State in a Friday night kickoff.

The game (8:15 p.m. on ESPN) features a Cougars team (1-4) looking to snap a four-game losing streak and still searching for its first win of the season over an FBS opponent. The Broncos (2-2), meanwhile, are coming off a bye after falling at home to Virginia.

Because of injuries and ineffectiveness, questions still abound at quarterback for BYU heading into the contest. Boise State coach Bryan Harsin also called the matchup in Provo a rivalry game.

Follow along with us as the Cougars host the Broncos.

