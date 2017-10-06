CEDAR BREAKS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Employees are starting to close down visitor facilities and services for the year, including ranger programs, fee collection and restroom facilities.

The restrooms and park store at Point Supreme will remain open and staffed until Sunday, Oct. 15; ranger programs and fee collection will end Monday.

Although services in the monument, located outside Cedar City, will no longer be available, visitors are still welcome to hike and enjoy the park. State Route 148 overlooks and trails will remain open to the public until the first deep winter snow.