Rocky Mountain Power employees and cherry pickers line the road during the funeral procession for lineman Jesse Davis in Spanish Fork on Friday. Davis died Sunday after making electrical contact while troubleshooting a power outage early Wednesday near the intersection of 6500 S. 1300 West near the Taylorsville-West Jordan border. After Davis and his partner determined a fix for the issue, Davis’ partner returned to the truck to grab some equipment but soon heard an electrical noise and a scream, Spencer Hall, Rocky Mountain Power spokesman, said. When he returned, Davis was on the ground. Davis was transported to a hospital with critical injuries but died five days later.

