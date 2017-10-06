National tragedies are no laughing matter — and this week's political cartoons understand that, taking a much more serious tone than previous weeks.

Chaos erupted late Sunday night when a shooter opened fire on the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas. The shooter aimed into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort Casino overlooking the concert.

As a result of the shooting, which lasted about 10 minutes, 58 people died and 500 were injured.

Since then, numerous politicians have debated whether more gun control laws are necessary and when exactly is the right time to talk about them.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called for the creation of a select committee to research and suggest action on gun legislation.

"Today is a day for prayer, mourning and love, but it must also be a day for action," Pelosi said, according to The Associated Press.

However, some believe that now, while families are still mourning, is not the proper time to discuss taking action on gun control.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Monday that the president did not have plans to discuss gun control publicly.

"There will certainly be a time for that policy discussion to take place, but that’s not the place that we’re in at this moment," she said in a press conference, according to The Washington Post.

While that was happening, President Donald Trump visited hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico to offer his assistance and condolences.

During his visit there, controversy ensued when the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico's largest city, criticized Trump for some of his remarks.

Check out the political cartoons below about Puerto Rico and Las Vegas.