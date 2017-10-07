Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined together after the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, which killed 59 and wounded nearly 500.

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds posted multiple times about the event and sent his love to the victims and their families. In a special edition of Mormon Mentions, Mitt Romney, Donny Osmond and others also commented on the attack.

Additionally, Lexi Walker released her first original single, “Tiny Voice,” on Oct. 6, and Elder Dale G. Renlund had the opportunity to view an exhibit of President Henry B. Eyring’s artwork in Idaho. Donny Osmond also paid tribute to musician Tom Petty, who passed away Oct. 2 due to cardiac arrest.

Dan Reynolds said he wished he could have been in Las Vegas after the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting in order to support his friends and family in the area. Reynolds tweeted about the attack earlier this week as well.

I am devastated. It hurts to not be home with friends and loved ones at this time. I wish I could be there to help in some way Vegas. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) October 3, 2017

Reynolds also sent his love to the victims and their families of the Las Vegas shooting.

My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Some were vegas natives. Sending you all my love at this time. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) October 3, 2017

After the Las Vegas attack, Donny Osmond asked the community to join together with "kindness and vigilance" and to "unite in reaching out to those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence."

In our unity, we can and will be greater than this awful tragedy. #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/qAzz6aeJnY — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) October 2, 2017

Osmond also paid tribute to musician Tom Petty, who passed away Oct. 2 due to cardiac arrest.

Another rock legend left us too early. Your music will live on forever @TomPetty. #RIPTomPetty pic.twitter.com/uE1ZEVsAx7 — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) October 3, 2017

Lexi Walker’s first original single, “Tiny Voice,” was released Oct. 6.

Good morning everybody! #tinyvoice #inspire A post shared by LexiMaeWalker (@leximaewalker) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency will have his artwork displayed at BYU-Idaho until Oct. 20. The exhibit, “A Visual Journal: Artwork of Henry B. Eyring,” includes nearly 200 paintings and more than a dozen wood carvings.

Come see the artwork of President @EyringHB featured in the Jacob Spori Art Gallery at #BYUIdaho through October 20. https://t.co/RplPgSwRMd — BYU-Idaho (@byuidaho) October 4, 2017

Watch this "Studio C" clip of a student who didn’t get the results he wanted to in a class at school.

We've all had that one class that pushed us just a little too far! Like if you can relate to Matt! #StudioC pic.twitter.com/58a8W6yRGD — Studio C (@StudioC_tv) October 5, 2017

The Piano Guys had to keep a sharp lookout for rattlesnakes and scorpions during their recent trip to Texas:

Check out these image quotes in English, Spanish and Portuguese from the October 2017 Semiannual General Conference of the LDS Church.

Check out all of our October 2017 general conference images in English, Spanish, and Portuguese: https://t.co/wi8nsti4ut pic.twitter.com/x1ba4tSlwy — Mormon Tab. Choir (@MormonTabChoir) October 5, 2017

The Jimmer Fredette Family Foundation will be helping to remodel a Utah park next year.

.@jimmerfredette is back at it! Join us to "rediscover" Discovery Park in Pleasant Grove, UT! #PGCHOOSEKINDNESS https://t.co/g1YR3DWdIi — Jimmerosity (@Jimmerosity) October 4, 2017

Lindsey Stirling performed the jive on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night, earning 27 out of 30 points from the judges for the season’s high score.

Alex Boye celebrated his 47th birthday on Oct. 5.

Alex Boye' - Celebrate (Birthday Edition) https://t.co/BFTrMqDh6n via @YouTube (DOWNLOAD THIS SONG FOR MY BIRTHDAY!) — alex boye (@alexboyereal) October 5, 2017

Elder Dale G. Renlund recently had the opportunity to see President Eyring’s artwork at BYU-Idaho. “President Eyring explained that his creative work is motivated out of love for the Creator and out of love for his family,” said Elder Renlund in a Facebook post. “It was inspiring to see some of President Eyring’s artwork, and I felt his love for God and His creations.”