Scott Hamilton will be the keynote speaker for the RootsTech 2018 conference in Salt Lake City.

An American champion figure skater, Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, Hamilton will be speaking on March 2, 2018. Hamilton attended his seventh Winter Olympics as a figure skating analyst during the Sochi games and is known for providing personal insights as a TV broadcaster. He has won more than 70 titles, awards and honors for figure skating, and his book, “The Great Eight: How to Be Happy (even when you have every reason to be miserable),” was published in 2008.

According to its website, the RootsTech conference is a “global family history event where people of all ages learn to discover, share and celebrate their family connections across generations through technology.”

The event includes more than 200 breakout sessions, live music, exhibits and interactive activities. It is also intended to be accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, regardless of experience in family history and technology.

