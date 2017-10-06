PARK CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Park City Transit a $500,000 grant to help purchase seven new electric buses.

This is the second year in a row the agency has received a low- or no-emissions grant.

In 2016, the Federal Transit Administration, through the Utah Department of Transportation, awarded a $3.9 million grant to Park City Transit to purchase six electric buses.

The buses now comprise the Electric Xpress, the first phase of an all-electric bus-rapid transit corridor connecting the Old Town Transit Center in Park City with the Kimball Junction Transit Center in Summit County.

The new electric buses, which are manufactured by Proterra, will replace seven diesel buses that have reached the end of their 12-year useful life, city officials said.

The transit agency hopes to have the new electric buses in operation by December 2018. Park City is also in the process of installing a second bus charger at the Old Town Transit Center, which will complement the current charger at the Kimball Junction Transit Center.