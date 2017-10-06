Why is it that Congress and the president cannot understand and use calm reasoning when dealing with other people? It appears that being boisterous, demanding, belligerent, demeaning and very discourteous are the trademarks of their approach to any negotiating with anybody. This has, so far, brought on total failure for President Trump to achieve anything.

The same goes for Kim Jong Un. The best way now, it seems, is that somehow Un needs to be removed from power and the same for his dedicated military leaders. That would definitely improve North Korea, but then we need to replace the entire Republican administration with intelligent and level-headed leaders dedicated to the USA 100 percent.

Neither this administration nor this Congress have that in mind. Vote them all out, and some Supreme Court justices, and then the U.S. people can get on with repairing themselves and our country to get to where they should be.

David Hall

