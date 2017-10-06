The fact that education authorities have already decided that it is in the best interest of somebody to change the name of Jackson Elementary, and that the time for debate has passed causes me some pain.

First, I believe that all of us can come up with a historical figure we find "offensive" for some heavily biased reason. I believe many of those people most offended have given no thought to the dynamics of the times these historical people lived in, the definition of good and evil at that time, nor the contributions those same people have made that our current generation ignores and fails to teach.

Knowing something about some of the Confederate generals leads me to believe that some of them were capable, caring, thoughtful, competent people who responded to their country's call. Many of them had no driving hate, greed or malice but felt personal responsibility. Teaching that story to the current generation might be more helpful than bulldozing statues.

I strongly believe the current graffiti being painted on Washington, Jefferson and other founding fathers is very offensive in its ignorance of the contributions of those great men.

In regards to renaming Jackson Elementary School, I think it's troubling that the school administrators in this state bemoan how little residents' money it gets for teachers, books and facilities but will readily squander money needlessly changing names and chasing debatable "offenses."

Try to remember what it was like to be a kid going to school and then promote actions that will help a kid succeed in an increasingly demanding and competitive world.

Please note that I am not in that school district nor even in that county. Cache County Schools are probably next, however.

Scott Cannon

Mendon, Cache County