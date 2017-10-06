There is a shadowy group that has been invisible to the public eye — the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). President Donald Trump is only their water boy. It’s time ALEC is exposed.

What is ALEC? It is a corrupt alliance between legislators and corporations. They have one love in their life, and it’s not people. It’s money. Money to them is like candy to a child. They’ll do anything to get it — lie, cheat, steal. They want it all, and they want it now. And to heck with the consequences.

The mission of the corporations is to frame legislation that benefits them, at the expense of the public. The corporations frame “model” legislation behind closed doors, then bribe legislators to sponsor it. They provide legislators with vacations the legislators can't afford on their own income, with plush hotel rooms and sumptuous dinners. They even provide baby-sitters so the parents can have fun. And they pay the traveling expense so that the legislators can attend their conventions.

They’re generous to their legislator pals. They are just the opposite with everyone else. They want to keep workers’ wages low because wages are an expense. They want to repeal the safety net, including Social Security and Medicare, because they don’t want to pay the taxes that support them. The problem is, these people are consumers. ALEC is waging war against the very people they depend on for their profits.

We all must fight back because their agenda is a recipe for suicide — for themselves as well as for everyone else.

Leon Johnson

West Valley City