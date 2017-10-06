Dixie State sophomore Hannah Hansen was named Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference (PCSC) Division II Women’s Athlete of the Week on Friday for her performances in the Trailblazers’ season-opening dual meet last weekend.

Hansen (5-foot-7; Lehi, Utah/Lehi HS/BYU) had herself quite the Trailblazer debut as she broke the DSU 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke records en route to winning both events. Hansen bested the previous 100 record by nearly a second with an event-winning time of 1:08.25, while she shaved nearly seven seconds off the previous 200 breaststroke mark with a 2:25.50 to win that event. She was also a member of the event-winning 200 medley relay (1:50.77) team, swimming the breaststroke leg in a time of 31.27.

Dixie State is in Southern California to compete at the PCSC Relay and Pentathlon meets this Friday and Saturday. Both meets, hosted by Biola University, will take place at the Splash Aquatic Center in La Mirada, California.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.