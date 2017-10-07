SALT LAKE CITY — The city on Friday launched a new online tool that aims to make the zoning and permitting process easier and more efficient for customers.

OpenCounter is a customized guide to help applicants achieve their project goals, while outlining required permits and fees. The new tool allows users to find out where different business types are permitted, and explain the permits and zoning requirements for starting a business in the city.

“Small businesses are the engines of our local economy,” Lara Fritts, the city's director of economic development, said in a statement. “Until now, there have been very few tools to give entrepreneurs and small-business owners a clear breakdown of the processes involved.

"OpenCounter eliminates confusion on both sides of the counter, giving staff a powerful suite of tools to analyze proposed projects, and giving citizens a level of service that reduces the discovery process from weeks down to a few minutes.”