CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Applications are now being accepted for the park’s 2018 Artist-in-Residence program.

New for 2018 is a night sky photography residency for two to four weeks in January-February or May-June. The park, which has been named an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Skies Association, is interested in collecting night sky photographs.

The park, located near Torrey in Wayne County, also offers a choice of residency of two or four weeks during March and October for visual and performing artists, writers and composers.

Selected artists will be given rent-free use of a furnished house, as well as a $500 contribution from the Entrada Institute to assist with travel and supply expenses. The program is supported by the park, the institute and the Capitol Reef Natural History Association.

Selections are made by Capitol Reef National Park staff, park partners and community arts leaders based on merit and how the artists’ work can communicate the park’s national significance and its relevance to park visitors.

While artists may indicate the session of their preference, selection for that session is not guaranteed.

Applications, which are due by Tuesday, Oct. 31, can be found online at nps.gov/care/getinvolved/artist-in-residence.htm.