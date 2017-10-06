SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman was charged Friday with severely abusing a 3-year-old girl.

Laura Garcia, 30, is charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony.

On Sept. 1, a 3-year-old girl was admitted to Primary Children's Hospital after doctors were told she had fallen, according to charging documents. Garcia, who is the live-in girlfriend of the toddler's father, took the young girl to the hospital.

But a pediatrician who specializes in child abuse victims concluded that "the entire collection of abdominal injuries and external bruises and other injuries were more likely the result of inflicted trauma," rather than any of the scenarios given by Garcia, the charges state.

The injuries to the toddler's abdomen "were likely caused by one or more severe, high-velocity blows" which caused pancreas and liver damage, according to court documents.

"The accidental explanations offered by the caretaker do not adequately account for the nature and severity of the abdominal trauma, which had to be surgically repaired," the charges state.

The child is expected to have "a lifelong disability" as a result of the injuries, police wrote.

Doctors also found "multiple unexplained bruises" and "numerous additional injuries" all over the girl's body, the charges state.