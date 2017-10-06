SALT LAKE CITY — KSL Newsradio's Doug Wright will host an on-air debate Tuesday between three of the candidates in the race to fill the 3rd District seat in Congress vacated earlier this year by Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Republican John Curtis, the mayor of Provo; Democrat Kathie Allen, a Cottonwood Heights physician; and new United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett are scheduled to participate in the debate, set to start at 10 a.m.

The same three candidates also performed well enough in a recent poll to qualify for the Utah Debate Commission's televised debate being held Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the KBYU studios at Brigham Young University.

The public is invited to attend a debate between Curtis, Allen, Bennett and the Libertarian in the race, Joe Buchman, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Eastmont Middle School, 10100 S. 1300 East, Sandy.

Tickets must be obtained in advance by registering at CD3Debate.org for the debate, being presented by the Alliance for a Better Utah Education Fund and John R. Park Debate Society at the University of Utah.

The special election to represent the 3rd District, which includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties, as well as Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Wasatch counties, will be held Nov. 7.

Chaffetz, now a Fox News contributor, resigned June 30.