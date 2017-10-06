An online tool called Earthquake Track will help you keep an eye on all of Utah’s earthquakes, from the minuscule to the major.

The interactive website also keeps track of the latest earthquakes around the world. Users can pinpoint specific locations, too.

The site highlights each day’s biggest earthquakes.

When searching by places, Earthquake Track already offers default options like Southern California, Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, all of which are common places for earthquakes.

Defaults also include South America, Europe and the Caribbean, among many others.

But there’s also a search function where locals can type in whatever city, state or country they want.

Typing in “Utah” brings users to a list of all major Utah locations, including Salt Lake City, West Valley City and Provo, among many others.

As of 9 a.m. this morning, here’s Utah’s latest map of earthquakes. There have been zero in the past seven days, but three within the last 30 days.

Idaho, Utah’s neighbor to the north, has been under a constant shake with an earthquake swarm in the area. In early September, an “earthquake swarm” hit the region, with close to 100 earthquakes in one weekend, per the Deseret News.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the region Sept. 2.

A report from 2016 found that there’s a 43 percent chance Utah will be hit with an earthquake with at least a magnitude of 6.75 within the next 50 years.

"Think about that. That means flipping the coin, one out of two chances that we will have a big earthquake in the next 50 years," the report's lead author, Ivan Wong, told the Deseret News. "There is a really good chance that (Utah) will undergo a large, damaging earthquake in the Wasatch Front region. You can't get around that."

That earthquake, if it hits 7.0, would be “the big one.” Government models estimate that such an earthquake would kill 3,000 people and injure 42,000, bringing down nearly one-third of buildings, costing about $35 billion in economic losses, the Deseret News reported.

Joe Dougherty, spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management, told the Deseret News that Utah emergency planners should take considerations of this massive earthquake seriously.

"For us, (the new probabilities) sound like reality," Dougherty said. "In the past, we've had kind of a broad range of possibilities, but now we know within our lifetimes and likely within our kids' lifetimes that that earthquake is going to happen. And that should wake a lot of people up."