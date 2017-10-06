We’ve got to be disciplined, we have to have our eyes right and we've got to make sure we tackle. If we do those things, we should have some success on Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY — With a top-20 ranking (the latest FCS coaches poll has them at 16) and a 4-1 (2-0) record (the best start to a season for Weber State in 14 years), it is safe to say that it is good to be a Wildcat.

After all, the 2017 season has been replete with history-making moments. The latest of those occurred this past weekend in Bozeman, Montana, where the Big Sky Conference leaders upended the Montana State Bobcats for the first time since 2008.

The hot start will be put on hold this weekend, however, as the Wildcats are scheduled for a bye.

Meanwhile, the SUU T-Birds (2-2, 0-1) are back in action after a bye week of their own. The T-Birds are set to face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs, who are winless through five games this season.

Don’t let the poor record fool you, however. The Mustangs have had more than a few chances to win games, especially in close losses to Colgate, Northern Iowa and Idaho State.

Case in point, Cal Poly leads the Big Sky in rushing offense, while boasting the third-best rushing defense in the conference.

“(They) have a winning tradition as a football program," said SUU head coach Demario Warren. "They play hard, they play physical and they play tough. It's going to be a fight for 60 minutes.”

Warren made it clear that the key to a T-Bird victory lies in their ability to remain disciplined, despite a wealth of distractions.

“We're fortunate to be here," said Warren. "There are things going on in the country that are really terrible, and we're fortunate to be out here playing the sport that we all love. We’ve got to be disciplined, we have to have our eyes right and we've got to make sure we tackle. If we do those things, we should have some success on Saturday."

* * *

SUU on the air

Cal Poly (0-5)

at Southern Utah (2-2)

Saturday, 6:00 p.m. MDT

Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City, Utah

TV: None

Radio: KSUB 590 AM

Online: Pluto TV/WatchBigSky.com

